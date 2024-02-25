Meritage Group LP Purchases 278 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 87.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 221,588 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,116,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,520,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

KMX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

