Meritage Group LP Sells 2,367,950 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Meritage Group LP lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,897,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367,950 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 4.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 1.32% of Avantor worth $187,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

