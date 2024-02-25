Meritage Group LP Sells 293 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meritage Group LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,519,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

