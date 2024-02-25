Meritage Group LP Takes $103.80 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,800,000. Paycom Software makes up 2.5% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.66% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PAYC traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,626. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

