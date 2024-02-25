Merlin Capital Inc Has $76,000 Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Merlin Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 199.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc owned 0.12% of DZS worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DZS by 11.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DZS by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DZS by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DZS by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.41. 137,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,650. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

DZS Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

