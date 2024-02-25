Merlin Capital Inc Purchases 675 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Merlin Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

