Merlin Capital Inc Sells 175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merlin Capital Inc reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $377.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.83.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

