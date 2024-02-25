Metahero Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $29.81 million and $806,703.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

