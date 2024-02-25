Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $410.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.60 and a 200 day moving average of $359.47. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 46,522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

