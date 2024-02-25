Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.58

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

[Telegram](https://t.me/mstokensto)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/ReGqTY7kMd)[Medium](https://mstokensto.medium.com/)

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

