Miller Investment Management LP Acquires 96,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up about 2.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,173,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 249,465 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,076,000 after buying an additional 242,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $324.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

