Miller Investment Management LP Purchases 755 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 746,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $80.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.