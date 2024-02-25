Miller Investment Management LP Sells 193 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $87.29. 1,696,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

