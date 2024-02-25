Mizuho Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $9.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

