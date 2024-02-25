Mizuho Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

