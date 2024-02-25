Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MS opened at $86.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

