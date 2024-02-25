Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lowered by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 238,791 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

