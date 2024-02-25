Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Releases Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of MORN opened at $298.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $301.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.60.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,910 shares of company stock worth $13,870,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

