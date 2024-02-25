Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 592 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.65. 1,211,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

