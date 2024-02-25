Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 1,472 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in InMode by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 613,565 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.