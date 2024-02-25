Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 5,288 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

PXD stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

