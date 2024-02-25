Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

