Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.63. 2,450,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.