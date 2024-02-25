Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,307. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

