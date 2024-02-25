Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.64. 3,772,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.