Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $200.83. 7,433,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average of $215.25. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

