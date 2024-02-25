Morse Asset Management Inc Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,296.37. 2,311,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $573.61 and a 52-week high of $1,319.62. The firm has a market cap of $606.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.