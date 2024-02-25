Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 166 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $564.71. The stock had a trading volume of 970,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,246. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $543.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

