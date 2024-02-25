Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 810 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

