Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 6.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 944.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 34.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.10. The company had a trading volume of 177,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,189. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.35. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $634.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.