Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mosaic by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 292,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Mosaic by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 350,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

