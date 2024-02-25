Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.11. 18,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMFG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

