Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading Down 0.3%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 18,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $462.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMFG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.