MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,981 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. AGCO comprises 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 685,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,138. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

