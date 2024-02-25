MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BRX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 1,830,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,878. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

