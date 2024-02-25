MQS Management LLC Buys 3,783 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 324.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.93. 1,458,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,740. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.18. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

