MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. D.R. Horton makes up 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,072. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

