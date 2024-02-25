MQS Management LLC Grows Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.