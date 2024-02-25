MQS Management LLC Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 521,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,933. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

