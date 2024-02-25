MQS Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

