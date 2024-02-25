MQS Management LLC Invests $622,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 274,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,030. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

