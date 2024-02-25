MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. 3,684,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,157. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.