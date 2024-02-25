MQS Management LLC Purchases 4,742 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 119,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,052,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

