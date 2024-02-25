MQS Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 186.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 243.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 106,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,153. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

