MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $887.04

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 887.04 ($11.17) and traded as low as GBX 872.10 ($10.98). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.33), with a volume of 13,377 shares changing hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 887.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.83. The company has a market capitalization of £146.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,142.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,809.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £34,927.20 ($43,977.84). 74.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

