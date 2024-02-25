musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading 2.6% Higher

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 184,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,096,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

musicMagpie Price Performance

musicMagpie Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.63.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

