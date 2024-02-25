musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading 2.6% Higher

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 184,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,096,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on musicMagpie
musicMagpie Price Performance
musicMagpie Company Profile
musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than musicMagpie
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.