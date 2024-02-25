Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 871,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 7,685,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $60.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

