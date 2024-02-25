Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,786. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

