Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 202,184 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,591. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

