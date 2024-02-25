Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 223,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.